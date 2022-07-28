Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties

Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed long-term deals with Bialik and Jennings to host the program, and Bialik will be the main host for the upcoming new show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Sony decided to keep both hosts due to their plans to create multiple “Jeopardy!” iterations, as well as Bialik’s own time commitments to her Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat.”

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” said “Jeopardy!” producer Michael Davies.