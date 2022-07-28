Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties

The ongoing saga to find a new permanent host for “Jeopardy!” has seemingly ended. Both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties for the popular game show indefinitely.
Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed long-term deals with Bialik and Jennings to host the program, and Bialik will be the main host for the upcoming new show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Sony decided to keep both hosts due to their plans to create multiple “Jeopardy!” iterations, as well as Bialik’s own time commitments to her Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat.”
“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” said “Jeopardy!” producer Michael Davies.
Since the death of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek in 2020, the show has been cycling through temporary hosts to keep it going. In 2021, Bialik was announced as the show’s new host, along with “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards, who was later fired for controversial remarks. From Aaron Rodgers to Levar Burton, it seems like “Jeopardy!” has finally found its stride with Jennings and Bialik.
Bialik has received some grief from longtime fans of the program, who prefer Jennings in the position due to his similarities to Trebek and his “Jeopardy!” background.
“We don’t prefer you to Ken,” Bialik said she’s heard from fans since taking the hosting gig.
About the Author