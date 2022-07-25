Netflix and Zac Efron sued over ‘Down to Earth’ series

“High School Musical” star Zac Efron and Netflix are being sued for their travel and wellness series “Down To Earth with Zac Efron.”
The hit series follows Efron as he travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olen to find healthier ways to live. But the show’s title has led to a lawsuit with another wellness brand — Down to Earth Organics.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, the brand raises concerns about the Netflix show’s similar title, arguing that the title — and the show’s focus on health and food — is likely to confuse customers.
The legal team from the eight episode series responded that they’d gone through the proper channels to acquire the rights to use the name for media and entertainment prior to shooting the show.
The organics company also points out that Efron has sarted promoting granola bars in conjunction with the series — another point of overlap with the company, which sells its own bars.
Finally, Down to Earth Organics argues that the Netflix series’ advice on wellness “has been widely ridiculed” and is pushing “damaging false nutrition claims.”
Down to Earth Organics is seeking damages and wants Efron and Netflix prohibited from infringing on their trademarks.
Efron’s participation in the series attracted attention from fans, who pointed to the actor’s ever-changing face during the series’ press run. While fans debated online, Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon, suggested a number of possible reasons for Efron’s dramatic change in appearance — including undergoing dental surgery.
