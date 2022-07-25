Netflix and Zac Efron sued over ‘Down to Earth’ series

The organics company also points out that Efron has sarted promoting granola bars in conjunction with the series — another point of overlap with the company, which sells its own bars.

Finally, Down to Earth Organics argues that the Netflix series’ advice on wellness “has been widely ridiculed” and is pushing “damaging false nutrition claims.”

Down to Earth Organics is seeking damages and wants Efron and Netflix prohibited from infringing on their trademarks.

Explore Constance Wu talks attempted suicide amid social media backlash

Efron’s participation in the series attracted attention from fans, who pointed to the actor’s ever-changing face during the series’ press run. While fans debated online, Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon, suggested a number of possible reasons for Efron’s dramatic change in appearance — including undergoing dental surgery.