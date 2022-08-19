Combined Shape Caption

Kid Cudi Says It’ll ‘Take a Miracle’ , for Him and Kanye West To Be Friends Again.Kid Cudi Says It’ll ‘Take a Miracle’ , for Him and Kanye West To Be Friends Again.'Variety' reports that the two rappers had a public falling out after West removed Cudi from 'Donda 2' for being friends with Pete Davidson who used to date West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.'Variety' reports that the two rappers had a public falling out after West removed Cudi from 'Donda 2' for being friends with Pete Davidson who used to date West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s--- about you?, Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'.In a new interview with 'Esquire,' Cudi says he now has "zero tolerance for the wrong energies.".In a new interview with 'Esquire,' Cudi says he now has "zero tolerance for the wrong energies.".I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fu----- up s---. , Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'.And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over, Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'.If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f------ problem. You need to own up to your s--- like every man in this life has. , Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'.It’s gonna take a motherf------ miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk, Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'.Cudi also pointed out the fact that he's been on "every one" of West's albums but West has "only been on two" of his.That should tell you something. And don’t think I didn’t ask, Kid Cudi, via 'Esquire'