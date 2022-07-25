First trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres at Comic-Con

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” said Coogler about Boseman at Comic-Con.

The trailer opens with a rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” performed by Nigerian artist Tems. It shows new beginnings and new endings for the leaders of Wakanda, and the country adjusts to the death of their leader, T’Challa.