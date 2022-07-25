ajc logo
First trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres at Comic-Con

Kevin Feige made the announcement during Disney Investor Day, calling Boseman’s performance “iconic."

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The long-awaited sequel will premiere later this year

Marvel released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” at Comic-Con this weekend. “Black Panther” became a cultural powerhouse throughout the world after its 2018 release and fans have been awaiting the announced sequel ever since.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote and directed the series’ first installment, ‘Wakanda Forever’ was meant to star the late Chadwick Boseman, who died after a private battle with colon cancer in 2020. After his untimely passing, Coogler reformed the script to appropriately honor Boseman’s legacy with a new story.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” said Coogler about Boseman at Comic-Con.

Explore‘Black Panther’ sequel begins production in Atlanta

The trailer opens with a rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” performed by Nigerian artist Tems. It shows new beginnings and new endings for the leaders of Wakanda, and the country adjusts to the death of their leader, T’Challa.

The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira, who all starred in the first film as well. New to the cast are “Narcos: Mexico” actor Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

Marvel made several announcements at this year’s Comic-Con, including two new Avengers films set to release in 2025 and a new Multiverse Saga.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be in theaters November 11, 2022.

ExploreLupita Nyong’o surprises high school students with $10,000 scholarships

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

