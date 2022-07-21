BreakingNews
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
Lupita Nyong’o surprises high school students with $10,00 scholarships

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

“US” actress Lupita Nyong’o attended the NAACP National Convention on Sunday, where she surprised 40 high school girls with $10,000 scholarships.

The convention, held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has a yearly ACT-SO Award ceremony, where scholarships are awarded for those studying creative fields like performing arts. During the ceremony, Nyong’o gave a speech.

“I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

The scholarships given were funded through a partnership with the Write Her Future fund provided by Lancôme, a cosmetics company that Nyong’o happens to be an ambassador for.

The convention was the NAACP’s 113th, and the gathering is aimed at strengthening civil rights and socio-economic equality. For those who couldn’t attend in person, the NAACP provides an online on-demand viewing opportunity.

“We’re excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion,” said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson.

Besides the $400,000 in scholarship money awarded, Lancôme aims to donate $2 million by 2025.

About the Author

Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

