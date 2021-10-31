Fetty Wap arrested on drug charges at NYC music festival

Fetty Wap Arrested , On Federal Drug Charges, at NYC Music Festival.ABC News reports rapper Fetty Wap was arrested during the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on Oct. 28.Law enforcement officials say the rapper was indicted over a drug-related conspiracy pertaining to the trafficking of fentanyl and heroin.Law enforcement officials say the rapper was indicted over a drug-related conspiracy pertaining to the trafficking of fentanyl and heroin.The 30-year-old rapper and five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, allegedly transported and distributed drugs across Long Island and New Jersey.As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, Breon Peace, U.S. attorney, via ABC News.Officials claim the individuals used the United States Postal Service to transport large amounts of controlled substances from the West Coast.Officials claim the individuals used the United States Postal Service to transport large amounts of controlled substances from the West Coast.The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become. , Michael Driscoll, FBI, via ABC News.Fetty Wap was previously arrested in September 2019 for assaulting hotel employees at The Mirage in Las Vegas.Fetty Wap was previously arrested in September 2019 for assaulting hotel employees at The Mirage in Las Vegas.Prosecutors say the rapper was personally responsible for redistributing multiple kilograms of narcotics across Long Island and New Jersey.Prosecutors say the rapper was personally responsible for redistributing multiple kilograms of narcotics across Long Island and New Jersey