Fast facts about Helen Mirren.Helen Mirren was born on July 26, 1945, in London, England.The actress is known for roles in 2006's "The Queen," 2012's "Hitchcock," and the British television series "Prime Suspect." .She's been married to Taylor Hackford since 1997.She directed the 2001 short "Happy Birthday," an adaptation of Keith Laumer's short story, "Placement Test,. .Mirren's original name was Ilynea Lydia Mironoff