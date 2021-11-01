Disney+ Drops New Trailer for , ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.The trailer for the upcoming series, which was teased in the end credits of the Season 2 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' was released on Nov. 1.It features Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, .who is intent on reclaiming his old territory on Tatooine.which was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, via 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer.Ming-Na Wen also stars in the series as Fennec Shand.Ming-Na Wen also stars in the series as Fennec Shand.'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau serves as executive producer.'The Book of Boba Fett' will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 29