Chris Rock Won’t Host 2023 Oscars , Despite Being Asked.According to 'AZCentral,' Rock shared the development while performing at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix.According to 'AZCentral,' Rock shared the development while performing at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix.He said he'd been asked to host the Academy Awards next year and adamantly declined. .While presenting the award for best documentary feature at the 2022 Oscars, Rock was slapped by Will Smith on stage. .The altercation occurred after Rock made fun of Smith's wife, Jada, for being bald amid her ongoing battle with alopecia. .The altercation occurred after Rock made fun of Smith's wife, Jada, for being bald amid her ongoing battle with alopecia. .Smith has since issued a direct apology to Rock and others he may have hurt via a video message.He's also been banned from attending the awards show for 10 years. .Rock compared going back to host the Oscars with returning to a crime scene. .Rock compared going back to host the Oscars with returning to a crime scene. .He then controversially joked that the experience would be similar to Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant where the events leading up to her murder began.He then controversially joked that the experience would be similar to Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant where the events leading up to her murder began.The comedian also revealed he'd turned down a Super Bowl commercial as well.