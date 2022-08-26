Combined Shape Caption

Barbie Ferreira , Is Leaving 'Euphoria'.Barbie Ferreira , Is Leaving 'Euphoria'.CNN reports that Ferreira took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 24 to make the announcement. .After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story.I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. , Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story.I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story.Ferreira did not provide a reason for her departure.But BuzzFeed reports that in January, rumors surfaced that she had gotten into an argument with Sam Levinson, 'Euphoria' creator and writer.Unconfirmed reports claim Ferreira walked off set while shooting, allegedly causing Levison to cut her lines. .CNN reports 'Euphoria' has been renewed for a third season.A release date has yet to be announced.