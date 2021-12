1. Emmy winning actress and comedian Betty Marion White Ludden will turn 100 on Jan. 17.2. White is regarded as a TV pioneer and has the longest TV career of a female entertainer.3. She appeared on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," among other shows.4. As a kid, White wanted to be a forest ranger, but women were not allowed at the time.5. She has worked on so many game shows, she is nicknamed the "First Lady of Game Shows."