Celebrities with more than four engagements.“You never really know a man until you have divorced him.” - Zsa Zsa Gabor.Jennifer Lopez - engaged 6 times, married 4 times.Marc Anthony - engaged 5 times, married 3 times.Julia Roberts - engaged 4 times, married twice.Jodie Sweetin - engaged 5 times, married 3 times.Brad Pitt -engaged 4 times, married twice.Drew Barrymore - engaged 5 times, married 3 times.Elizabeth Taylor - engaged 10 times, married 8 times.Zsa Zsa Gabor - married 9 times