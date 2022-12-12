Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee

Shawne Jacobs, creative director at Atlanta-based Anne Barge Bridal Atelier, collaborated with Pugh on the bride’s custom made gown. Pugh’s “mermaid gown with an off-the-shoulder, plunging V neckline, is at once modern and sexy, in a sophisticated, elegant way,” the designer wrote in a press release. “Crystal cut sequins, glass seed pearls, and iridescent bugle beads are scattered across the body of the gown and the long, illusion sleeves to create a bit of sparkle without being overwhelming. A chapel-length illusion tulle lace veil provides the finishing flourish.”

Although People called the ceremony an “enchanted forest” theme, the reception’s goal “was to have everyone on the dance floor all night long.” The bride and groom changed into custom Nike’s for dancing made by the Shoe Surgeon, and Pugh gifted her bridesmaids with Air Force Ones.