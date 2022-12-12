Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson might still be negotiating his baseball future, but his personal future is locked down after marrying Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh over the weekend.
The Saturday ceremony was at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro.
“To get married in front of our family and friends is so special,” Pugh and Swanson told People magazine in an exclusive interview. “It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God’s kingdom together.”
Shawne Jacobs, creative director at Atlanta-based Anne Barge Bridal Atelier, collaborated with Pugh on the bride’s custom made gown. Pugh’s “mermaid gown with an off-the-shoulder, plunging V neckline, is at once modern and sexy, in a sophisticated, elegant way,” the designer wrote in a press release. “Crystal cut sequins, glass seed pearls, and iridescent bugle beads are scattered across the body of the gown and the long, illusion sleeves to create a bit of sparkle without being overwhelming. A chapel-length illusion tulle lace veil provides the finishing flourish.”
Although People called the ceremony an “enchanted forest” theme, the reception’s goal “was to have everyone on the dance floor all night long.” The bride and groom changed into custom Nike’s for dancing made by the Shoe Surgeon, and Pugh gifted her bridesmaids with Air Force Ones.
Food options were also more casual, with fried chicken, pimento mac and cheese, collard greens, fried okra, creamed corn casserole and fried catfish.
Desserts included homemade peach cobbler, banana pudding ice cream and a champagne cake with Tahitian vanilla mousse, strawberries and vanilla butter crème, according to People. Waffle House catered the after-party.
“We loved having everyone in one place to celebrate, dance and enjoy each other,” the newlyweds told People.
Credit: Family photo