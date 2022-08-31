Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: J.P Adams, North Augusta Mud Dogs

It’s a duty that Adams takes seriously, just as with all other aspects of his life.

“It’s the 3rd biggest honor I have behind being a husband and a father,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids to teach them the values of life on and off the baseball field. Sacrifice, selflessness, respect, and understanding your role that helps the team compete at a high level.”

While teaching the kids takes center stage for Adams, it’s also about the passion of the game.

“I played baseball all the way through high school,” he said. “I have an incredible respect for the game itself, the strategy of it. I got into coaching youth baseball to give young men an opportunity to develop. Some kids take longer than others to develop to their full potential.

“Baseball is the ultimate team sport. It’s not about playing time or stats, it’s about knowing your role and how your role can help the team win. It’s about your teammates.”

Adams and his fellow Braves Coach of the Week winners will be honored by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park later this summer.