Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: J.P Adams, North Augusta Mud Dogs

J.P. Adams has been nominated for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

J.P. Adams has been nominated for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
‘He has taught so much more than just baseball and for that we will be forever grateful’

With a landslide 71% of the vote, J.P. Adams is the latest Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. It’s an honor that nominator Cindy Horne said comes as a result of his inspiring lessons to the kids both on and off the field.

“My son’s coach has given so much dedication and direction to every player on our team,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He inspires them daily to reach their goals. He has taught so much more than just baseball and for that we will be forever grateful. Thanks coach!”

Every week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves partner together to place a spotlight on local youth baseball and softball coaches who have shown exemplary leadership within their community. Once voted by their peers, each winner receives a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball signed by an Atlanta Braves player.

A South Carolina native, Adams spends his days working as a general manager at Harbin Lumber Company in North Augusta. It’s there, just across the Georgia border, that he coaches the Mud Dogs — a tenacious group of young ball players.

“In our spring season, the kids made huge strides to compete at a high level,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The thing I’m most proud of with our kids, they have learned to never give up on the field, even when things aren’t going their way.”

It’s a duty that Adams takes seriously, just as with all other aspects of his life.

“It’s the 3rd biggest honor I have behind being a husband and a father,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids to teach them the values of life on and off the baseball field. Sacrifice, selflessness, respect, and understanding your role that helps the team compete at a high level.”

While teaching the kids takes center stage for Adams, it’s also about the passion of the game.

“I played baseball all the way through high school,” he said. “I have an incredible respect for the game itself, the strategy of it. I got into coaching youth baseball to give young men an opportunity to develop. Some kids take longer than others to develop to their full potential.

“Baseball is the ultimate team sport. It’s not about playing time or stats, it’s about knowing your role and how your role can help the team win. It’s about your teammates.”

Adams and his fellow Braves Coach of the Week winners will be honored by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park later this summer.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

