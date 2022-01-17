Blood donation could send you to the Super Bowl

“Every community in America needs blood on a daily basis. At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges — the Red Cross is no different. And while we are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others — donating blood must continue to be part of it,” Young said.

There is no substitute for human blood. All transfusions use blood from a donor. Each whole blood donation can help as many as three people.

“Blood enables lifesaving surgery and cancer treatments, and it is important for supporting babies who are born prematurely. If demand continues to outstrip supply, then hospitals will be forced to ration the available inventory. We certainly want all patients who need a transfusion to be able to receive one. In 2021, blood remains a critical community resource. Our community needs you,” Dr. Justin Kreuter, a transfusion medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, said in June.

As a way of saying thank you, the Red Cross and NFL are partnering during National Blood Donor Month. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank you from the Red Cross, those who donate will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 egift card. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. In most states you must be 17 years or older, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Locally, you can donate blood at one of the Red Cross’ donation centers.

