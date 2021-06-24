Blood donors needed in Georgia, elsewhere to restore ‘very depleted’ inventory

To donate blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 16 or 17, depending on the law in your state. Some states allow minors to donate with parental permission. Also, you must be in good health, and be able to pass the physical and a confidential health history assessment to help make sure blood donation is safe for you and the recipient of your blood.

To find out if you are eligible to give blood and find out where you can donate, check the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program website. Be sure to set up an appointment before you plan to give blood.

Locally, you can donate blood at one of the Red Cross’ donation centers.

