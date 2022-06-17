Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Juneteenth Celebration honors the culture

If you’re looking to find a piece of history this Juneteenth weekend, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Juneteenth Celebration is the place to be.
The celebration honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community.
It is happening Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. This annual cultural experience is part of The Home Depot Backyard Summer Movie Experience.
Perfect for the entire family to enjoy, it will feature works from Atlanta-area artists, live entertainment, fireworks and activities for the young and young at heart.
In addition, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame will host the Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony for the second year. It honors pioneering artists and entertainers who have altered the course of Black music.
Inductees for 2022 include Nas, Donnie McClurkin, Steve Harvey, Angela Bassett, Prince, Patti Labelle, Lauryn Hill, Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters, Charlie Wilson and Bob Marley.
The celebration is free and you can register on Eventbrite. VIP tickets are also available and can be purchased here. Parking can be purchased in advance here.
Find out more information about The Home Depot Backyard and the Juneteenth celebration can be found on The Home Depot Backyard website.
