BreakingNews
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
ajc logo
X

Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Juneteenth Celebration honors the culture

Combined ShapeCaption
Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Life
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

If you’re looking to find a piece of history this Juneteenth weekend, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Juneteenth Celebration is the place to be.

The celebration honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community.

ExploreFathers Day, Juneteenth events and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

It is happening Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. This annual cultural experience is part of The Home Depot Backyard Summer Movie Experience.

Perfect for the entire family to enjoy, it will feature works from Atlanta-area artists, live entertainment, fireworks and activities for the young and young at heart.

In addition, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame will host the Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony for the second year. It honors pioneering artists and entertainers who have altered the course of Black music.

ExploreTikTok star shares how the ‘80s was a prime time for aging actors

Inductees for 2022 include Nas, Donnie McClurkin, Steve Harvey, Angela Bassett, Prince, Patti Labelle, Lauryn Hill, Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters, Charlie Wilson and Bob Marley.

The celebration is free and you can register on Eventbrite. VIP tickets are also available and can be purchased here. Parking can be purchased in advance here.

Find out more information about The Home Depot Backyard and the Juneteenth celebration can be found on The Home Depot Backyard website.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Anders J. Hare
Editors' Picks
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care? 3h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
17h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
The Jolt: Georgia Republican sues Fox News for racketeering and ‘undermining election...
2h ago
The Jolt: Georgia Republican sues Fox News for racketeering and ‘undermining election...
2h ago
Braves dominate bad teams, ready for Giants and Dodgers
19h ago
The Latest
TikTok skin routine called ‘Jello Skin’ takes over the internet
10m ago
Where can I find it: Imperial Leather soap, a postcard dealer and a KitchenAid repairer
11m ago
Ponder the reason you serve God
11m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top