Father’s Day, Juneteenth events and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, you’ll find plenty of Juneteenth events to choose from, with at least one in each county in the metro. You can also treat dad to a Saturday Father’s Day Bourbon Bash or run a 5K race/walk to benefit prostate cancer education and support.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W. NW, Atlanta.
Celebrate Juneteenth at the 10th Annual Juneteenth Parade & Music Festival with live music, vendors and more. The Parade starts at noon on Saturday on 228 Capitol Ave.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. $50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
Treat dad to an early Father’s Day. The ticket price includes the bourbon tasting, food from a special bourbon-themed menu and a Lexus-branded ice mold.
Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery
Credit: From oaklandcemetery.com
Credit: From oaklandcemetery.com
Various times, Sunday, June 19. Free, reservations required. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.
Visit Oakland Cemetery Sunday for Juneteenth walking tours and a story time for kids where they’ll get a free book.
Cobb
1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr., Powder Springs. 404-954-3576.
Promote community unity with live music, game trucks, multicultural cuisines, line dancing, bouncy houses and more.
Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration Weekend
Credit: From cobbnaacp.org
Credit: From cobbnaacp.org
6 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free admission. Glover Park, Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-5757.
Gather in Marietta Square for live entertainment, vendors, a health fair and more.
7 p.m. Friday, June 17. $29.50 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 800-745-3000.
Country crossover group Zac Brown Band brings its Out in the Middle Tour to Truist Park.
DeKalb
9 a.m. Friday, June 17. $14 non-members, $7 members. Meet at DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088.
Come on a walking tour to learn about Brutalist architectural style and to see some examples of it in Decatur. The tour lasts 1.5 hours and covers less than a mile.
Beer Garden and Silent Auction
Credit: From the Wylde Center’s Facebook page
Credit: From the Wylde Center’s Facebook page
4:30 p.m. VIP, 5:30 p.m. general public. $55 non-members, $45 members. Saturday, June 18. Wylde Center, 435 Oakview Road, Decatur. 404-371-1920.
Raise a glass of beer and bid on silent auction items to support the Wylde Center, which connects people to nature through environmental education and public greenspace.
Weekend Wind Down Concert and Juneteenth Celebration
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free. Town Green (enter at Lake and Franklin streets), Avondale Estates.
An evening of celebration, education and connection features special programming in honor of Juneteenth from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and music from Grant Green Jr. from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
North Fulton
1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Town Green by Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.
The city of Alpharetta and St. James United Methodist Church host a day celebrating the history of Juneteenth. An artist market and a kids’ fun zone will be held from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Music, art and dance performances take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
7:40 a.m. one-mile walk/run, 8 a.m. 5K run/walk and 9:10 a.m. tot trot. $15-$35. Sunday, June 19. Wills Park Pool Parking Lot, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.
Run or walk in this annual event with proceeds helping fund awareness, education and support groups for men with prostate cancer and their families. Prostate cancer survivors can run/walk the 5K at a reduced rate.
Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org
Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org
8 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, June 17. $20 general admission ($10 for CNC members). Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.
Have a light breakfast alongside an opossum and learn about how CNC staff cares for them. After breakfast, enjoy a craft activity and then explore the grounds if you’d like.
Gwinnett
Credit: From Aurora Theatre’s Facebook page
Credit: From Aurora Theatre’s Facebook page
7 p.m. Friday, June 17 and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. $15-$20. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.
AKmē instant circus presents a one-hour performance that combines music, movement and jaw-dropping skills on different apparatuses.
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.
Learn about and celebrate the culture, music, art and food of African-Americans.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Green Blvd., Peachtree Corners.
Bring the kids for fun activities like interactive inflatables, rock climbing, face painting and more.
About the Author