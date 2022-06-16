Father’s Day, Juneteenth events and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Father’s Day Bourbon Bash

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. $50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

Treat dad to an early Father’s Day. The ticket price includes the bourbon tasting, food from a special bourbon-themed menu and a Lexus-branded ice mold.

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery

Take walking tours in Oakland Cemetery on Sunday to learn more about African-American history.

Various times, Sunday, June 19. Free, reservations required. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.

Visit Oakland Cemetery Sunday for Juneteenth walking tours and a story time for kids where they’ll get a free book.

Cobb

SpringsFest

1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr., Powder Springs. 404-954-3576.

Promote community unity with live music, game trucks, multicultural cuisines, line dancing, bouncy houses and more.

Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

Celebrate Juneteenth at Marietta Square with live entertainment, vendors and more.

6 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free admission. Glover Park, Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-5757.

Gather in Marietta Square for live entertainment, vendors, a health fair and more.

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m. Friday, June 17. $29.50 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 800-745-3000.

Country crossover group Zac Brown Band brings its Out in the Middle Tour to Truist Park.

DeKalb

Brutalist Walking Tour

9 a.m. Friday, June 17. $14 non-members, $7 members. Meet at DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088.

Come on a walking tour to learn about Brutalist architectural style and to see some examples of it in Decatur. The tour lasts 1.5 hours and covers less than a mile.

Beer Garden and Silent Auction

Bid on silent auction items and sample different beers Saturday at the Wylde Center in Decatur.

4:30 p.m. VIP, 5:30 p.m. general public. $55 non-members, $45 members. Saturday, June 18. Wylde Center, 435 Oakview Road, Decatur. 404-371-1920.

Raise a glass of beer and bid on silent auction items to support the Wylde Center, which connects people to nature through environmental education and public greenspace.

Weekend Wind Down Concert and Juneteenth Celebration

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free. Town Green (enter at Lake and Franklin streets), Avondale Estates.

An evening of celebration, education and connection features special programming in honor of Juneteenth from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and music from Grant Green Jr. from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

North Fulton

Juneteenth Celebration

1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Town Green by Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

The city of Alpharetta and St. James United Methodist Church host a day celebrating the history of Juneteenth. An artist market and a kids’ fun zone will be held from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Music, art and dance performances take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

run4DAD 5K Race/Walk

7:40 a.m. one-mile walk/run, 8 a.m. 5K run/walk and 9:10 a.m. tot trot. $15-$35. Sunday, June 19. Wills Park Pool Parking Lot, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.

Run or walk in this annual event with proceeds helping fund awareness, education and support groups for men with prostate cancer and their families. Prostate cancer survivors can run/walk the 5K at a reduced rate.

Opossum Breakfast

Have breakfast with an opossum and learn about their care Friday at Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell.

8 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, June 17. $20 general admission ($10 for CNC members). Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Have a light breakfast alongside an opossum and learn about how CNC staff cares for them. After breakfast, enjoy a craft activity and then explore the grounds if you’d like.

Gwinnett

FOUR: A Cirque Show

Be amazed at the jaw-dropping acrobatic skills of AKmē instant circus, which will perform at Aurora Theatre.

7 p.m. Friday, June 17 and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. $15-$20. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

AKmē instant circus presents a one-hour performance that combines music, movement and jaw-dropping skills on different apparatuses.

Juneteenth Celebration

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Learn about and celebrate the culture, music, art and food of African-Americans.

Kids’ Summer Celebration

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Green Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Bring the kids for fun activities like interactive inflatables, rock climbing, face painting and more.