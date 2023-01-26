Black History Month good time to start research

The January/February issue of Family Tree magazine (familytreemagazine.com) has a great article titled “Black Roots Online” with lots of tips on both how to start as well as what websites are most useful. In the section, “Key Records for Black Genealogy Research,” the writers assume you are starting by interviewing your kin, and thus have some information to work with. So, No. 1 is “Family Memory.”

Then they recommend the U. S. Census online, and supplementing that information with vital records, which are online for certain dates, depending on the state in which your ancestors lived. There you will find birth and death certificates, as well as marriage records (at the county level).