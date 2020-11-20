BJ’s Wholesale Club unveils new round of Black Friday deals

A new week means more Black Friday offerings from BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Today, the Massachusetts-based retailer revealed its second round of deals for Black Friday, which many stores have spread out throughout November this year rather than restricting it to the Friday following Thanksgiving.
“We’ve made it easier than ever to save money and time at BJ’s this Black Friday. We’re offering earlier deals on the season’s must-have items and convenient shopping options like BJs.com, curbside pickup and pick up in-club,” Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club said in a press release. “With unbeatable savings on hundreds of items, members can check off their holiday list in an easy one-stop shop, whether they choose to shop on BJs.com or in-club.”
In addition to the Black Friday savings that were released today, shoppers can also take advantage of early bird savings that are still available while supplies last.
Glimpse below to see what you can purchase in the new set of deals.
Samsung 82″ QN82Q6DT QLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,699.99
This massive TV is $1,300 off and ideal for gamers as the Real Game Enhancer automatically neutralizes issues such as tearing and stuttering while playing.
HP 15 DY1076NR 15.6″ Laptop - $449.99
Purchase this Windows 10 laptop for 25% off and feel at ease knowing you’ll have a one-year limited warranty behind it.
Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum - $339.99
Only BJ’s club members can take advantage of this deal. Keep your space free from pet hair by taking $130 off this vacuum that has three power modes to clean any type of flooring.
Power AirFryer 7-Qt. XL Air Fryer Oven - $69.99
Air fryers have become all the rage and this holiday season, you can save 40% on the in-demand kitchen appliance. Plus, this 6-in-1 tool isn’t just limited to frying. It can also dehydrate and serve as a pizza oven.
6V Ride-On Train with Track - $49.99
Another members-only price, this ride-on train would make an ideal, classic gift for the special child in your life. There’s no need to worry about it moving too swiftly, either, as this locomotive only goes up to 3 mph.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.