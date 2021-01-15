X

Biden launches new Twitter account: What happens to @POTUS?

National Politics | Jan 15, 2021
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Incoming president also announces Twitter handles for VP, first lady and second gentleman

When the switch is flipped on January 20 giving President Joe Biden the @POTUS Twitter handle, he won’t start with the 33.3 million followers now on the account.

“In a change in practice from 2017, when President Donald Trump entered office, Twitter Inc. plans to reset both the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse official accounts to zero followers for Biden,” Bloomberg reported Thursday.

As of Friday, President Donald Trump’s @POTUS account had 33.3 million followers, and the @WhiteHouse account had 26 million followers.

Biden’s aides told Bloomberg it’s unfair Twitter isn’t handing over followers along with the official accounts.

“They are advantaging President Trump’s first days of the administration over ours,” said Rob Flaherty, the transition’s digital director who will be director of digital strategy in the Biden White House. “If we don’t end the day with the 12 million followers that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama, then they have given us less than they gave Donald Trump, and that is a failure.”

As a sort of compromise, the Biden team has launched an account with the handle @PresElectBiden, which will automatically become become @POTUS at 12:01 p.m. Inauguration Day.

Although there’s only the one tweet so far, more than 600,000 people have clicked the “follow” button so they’ll be transitioned to the official account next week.

To ensure a smooth transition of your Twitter feed, you can begin following the other accounts that will switch over Wednesday.

The president-elect’s team, @Transition46, will become @WhiteHouse; Vice President-elect Harris’ political account, @SenKamalaHarris, will become @VP; Jill Biden’s current account, @FLOTUSBiden, will become @FLOTUS, as in first lady of the United States; and the president-elect’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, who currently uses @PressSecPsaki, will become @PressSec.

Twitter is also marking the historic nature of this administration with @SecondGentleman, the official account for Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff.

