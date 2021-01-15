Biden launches new Twitter account: What happens to @POTUS?

As a sort of compromise, the Biden team has launched an account with the handle @PresElectBiden, which will automatically become become @POTUS at 12:01 p.m. Inauguration Day.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

Although there’s only the one tweet so far, more than 600,000 people have clicked the “follow” button so they’ll be transitioned to the official account next week.

To ensure a smooth transition of your Twitter feed, you can begin following the other accounts that will switch over Wednesday.

The president-elect’s team, @Transition46, will become @WhiteHouse; Vice President-elect Harris’ political account, @SenKamalaHarris, will become @VP; Jill Biden’s current account, @FLOTUSBiden, will become @FLOTUS, as in first lady of the United States; and the president-elect’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, who currently uses @PressSecPsaki, will become @PressSec.

Twitter is also marking the historic nature of this administration with @SecondGentleman, the official account for Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff.