How to apply for a job in the Biden-Harris administration

But there are hundreds of department, agency, board and commission choices you can select on the application, including in the vice president’s office.

“The President-Elect is committed to an administration that looks like America. We are an equal opportunity employer, and it is our policy not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, parental status, military service, or any other non-merit factor,” the application states.

You’ll be asked your gender, with option to choose male, female, nonbinary/third gender, another gender or prefer not to say.

The application will also give you the opportunity to share if you’re a child of immigrants, the first member of your family to attend college or if you identify with a community that has historically been underrepresented in government.

Feel like joining one of these teams? You can apply here.