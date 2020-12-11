X

How to apply for a job in the Biden-Harris administration

Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog. President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major. . Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists the following day “out of an abundance of caution.” . According to a statement from his personal doctor, Kevin O’Conner, follow-up CT scans confirmed the fractures in his foot. . Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging … Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures, Kevin O'Conner, via CBS News. The hairline fractures are on his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones. . Dr. O’Conner anticipates that Biden will “likely require a walking boot” for the next several weeks. . Biden, who turned 78-years-old last week, will be the oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated into office. . Major, one of two of the Biden family’s German Shepherds, was adopted in 2018. He is set to become the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.

AJC Jobs | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new administration will move in to the White House next month, and President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris need to fill some jobs.

“In this moment, we must harness the passion, creativity, talent, and ingenuity of the American people to build back better and restore faith in our government. We are committed to building an Administration that looks like America and works for all Americans.

ExploreHow does Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pronounce her name?

“Join us,” the Biden-Harris Transition website buildbackbetter.gov states.

In addition to your name and other information, you can upload your resumé and cover letter, and check a few boxes about what your interests are.

For example, there are seven choices for “desired function”: communications, legal, legislative, scheduling/advance/protocol, management/administration and information technology.

But there are hundreds of department, agency, board and commission choices you can select on the application, including in the vice president’s office.

“The President-Elect is committed to an administration that looks like America. We are an equal opportunity employer, and it is our policy not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, parental status, military service, or any other non-merit factor,” the application states.

ExploreBiden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

You’ll be asked your gender, with option to choose male, female, nonbinary/third gender, another gender or prefer not to say.

The application will also give you the opportunity to share if you’re a child of immigrants, the first member of your family to attend college or if you identify with a community that has historically been underrepresented in government.

Feel like joining one of these teams? You can apply here.

ExploreUPDATED: Latest Cabinet news

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.