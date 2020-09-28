Be skeptical of tall tales handed down over the years

When doing research on your family, you’ll need to analyze stories to try to determine the facts. Consider:

Who is telling the story, and what is his or her source? Is it firsthand knowledge, or is the person repeating something passed down?

If the story is written down, who wrote it and when? Was it written down at the time it happened or later? How much later?

Does the story make sense? Is it logical?

Can the story be verified with records? It may help to overlay a timeline of history for the period covered by the story. Did the subject create any records or appear in a census?

Did the person telling the story try to claim kinship to a prominent family or political figure? People often jump to conclusions if someone has the same surname. Be skeptical.

If you are the one recording a family story today, based on your own research, be careful that you have it documented so that you’re not repeating things that may end up being untrue. You do not want to compound an error in the future.