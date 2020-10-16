Basics of genealogy workshop to be held October 31

Participants will learn the basic principles of genealogy, as well as about census records, source citations, and document analysis and evaluation. The last session will be on filling out ancestral charts and family group sheets. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m until 3:30 p. m. as a Microsoft Teams Event. Registration is required. There is a $10 fee with limited space, so registration is required. Go to: https://www.cvent.com/d/37qx2h to register by October 30. Once registered, you will be sent a link to join the meeting. If you have questions, contact Reference Archivist Caroline Crowell at caroline.crowell@usg.edu.

This should be a good workshop, as Carter, former head of the genealogy room at the Athens-Clarke County Public Library, is an expert in teaching beginners. The Georgia Archives' website, GeorgiaArchives.org, is a great place to go for Georgia historical records and photographs in its Virtual Vault. There are free monthly Lunch and Learn lectures, some of which are posted on the website.