Basics of genealogy workshop to be held October 31

The Georgia Archives will host a virtual workshop on “Beginning Basics of Genealogy” on October 31 with Laura Williams Carter as the speaker.
Participants will learn the basic principles of genealogy, as well as about census records, source citations, and document analysis and evaluation. The last session will be on filling out ancestral charts and family group sheets. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m until 3:30 p. m. as a Microsoft Teams Event. Registration is required. There is a $10 fee with limited space, so registration is required. Go to: https://www.cvent.com/d/37qx2h to register by October 30. Once registered, you will be sent a link to join the meeting. If you have questions, contact Reference Archivist Caroline Crowell at caroline.crowell@usg.edu.
This should be a good workshop, as Carter, former head of the genealogy room at the Athens-Clarke County Public Library, is an expert in teaching beginners. The Georgia Archives' website, GeorgiaArchives.org, is a great place to go for Georgia historical records and photographs in its Virtual Vault. There are free monthly Lunch and Learn lectures, some of which are posted on the website.
Tennessee genealogy symposium on November 21
The Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society hosts its 32nd Annual Genealogical Seminar on November 21 from 9 a. m. until 2 p. m. Central Time. The seminar will be free to members, $10 for nonmembers, conducted online using Cisco WebEx software, with instructions sent to registrants. Scheduled topics are: Separating same named soldiers in War of 1812 records, by Elizabeth Shown Mills; “If Grandpa Gave No DNA, Can I Find out Who Did?” by DNA author Dr. David Dowell; the “Patriots Paths Website at TSLA: GIS Mapping of Revolutionary War Veterans,” by Zachary Keith of the Tennessee Library and Archives; and the new library and archives building for the Tennessee Library and Archives in Nashville, by archivist Chuck Sherrill.
To register and get the brochure, go to http://www.mtgs.org/seminar.html . The society serves 40 counties in central Tennessee, see its website.
Story Glory for photographs
The Story Glory app allows you to attach stories and descriptions to photographs. Check https://web.storyglory.me/storyglory-app to see how it might be useful to you.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.