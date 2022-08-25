ajc logo
Barbie pays tribute to Madam C.J. Walker with her own doll

Sarah Breedlove, a laundress later known as Madam C.J. Walker, amassed a personal fortune as a beauty industry entrepreneur.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
First self-made Black female millionaire also honored with museum in Atlanta

As part of its Inspiring Women Series — and coinciding with Black Business Month — Mattel is releasing a Barbie paying tribute to Madam C.J. Walker.

Walker — the laundress-turned haircare mogul who became the first self-made Black female millionaire — was also a philanthropist and a social activist. Walker is honored at a museum on Hilliard Street in Atlanta.

“As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and activism, creating the blueprint for the self-made American businesswoman and innovators of the twentieth century, Madam C.J. Walker is an embodiment of our Barbie Inspiring Women series,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel, said in a statement. “We’re honored to welcome her into this group of trailblazing women and introduce more kids to her journey of becoming one of the nation’s first widely successful female founders.”

Most known for creating a successful line of hair care products and cosmetics specifically for Black women, Madam C.J. Walker's determination led her to open doors for the next generation of women entering business. (Photo: Mattel)

Most known for creating a successful line of hair care products and cosmetics specifically for Black women, Madam C.J. Walker's determination led her to open doors for the next generation of women entering business. (Photo: Mattel)

Most known for creating a successful line of hair care products and cosmetics specifically for Black women, Madam C.J. Walker's determination led her to open doors for the next generation of women entering business. (Photo: Mattel)

Barbie worked with Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles to design the doll.

“To be able to have Madam C.J. Walker included in Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series means her story will go out across the world in a way it never has before,” Bundles told Yahoo Life. “To know little girls and big girls will have access to Madam Walker and just that physical symbolism of her story means it’s going to be exploding exponentially in a way it never has before.”

Walker created her wealth and reputation through her line of hair care products and cosmetics specifically for Black women. According to Yahoo Life, her legacy includes supporting the NAACP, the YWCA, the YMCA and several Black colleges.

Earlier this year, Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series paid tribute to Ida B. Wells and Jane Goodall. Last year, it was Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt. Others who have been honored include Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Katherine Johnson, Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

The Madam C.J. Walker Barbie is available now at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Mattel Creations for a suggested retail price of $35.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

