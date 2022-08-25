Barbie pays tribute to Madam C.J. Walker with her own doll

Walker — the laundress-turned haircare mogul who became the first self-made Black female millionaire — was also a philanthropist and a social activist. Walker is honored at a museum on Hilliard Street in Atlanta.

“As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and activism, creating the blueprint for the self-made American businesswoman and innovators of the twentieth century, Madam C.J. Walker is an embodiment of our Barbie Inspiring Women series,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel, said in a statement. “We’re honored to welcome her into this group of trailblazing women and introduce more kids to her journey of becoming one of the nation’s first widely successful female founders.”