Aunjanue Ellis star of ‘King Richard’ Opens Up About Her Sexuality.Oscar nominated Aunjanue Ellis rocked it portraying Brandi Williams in ‘King Richard’. .At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood awards in a red pantsuit with the word “Queer” shining bright on her suit jacket. .Ellis who is openly bisexual says “this is who I am” in an interview.In an interview, she recalls questioning the Bible as to why a woman has to be submissive and trying to train her body to like boys.Ellis beautifully recalls her awakening while walking with another female attendant at a Sundance Lab, ."There was a moment when the sun was hitting the water, and I was looking down in the water, and it was so clear, and I can only hear this woman’s voice behind me. I said, ‘This is how I’m supposed to feel. This is what I’ve been waiting to feel my entire life.” said Ellis