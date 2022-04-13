Atlanta’s ‘Pothole Posse’ is back.The goal is for crews to fill 30 potholes a day, Mayor Andre Dickens said. .The revived “Pothole Posse” is made up of three inspectors and two two-member repair crews, though the city is working to staff a third crew.“I want to be able to experience what all of our employees across the city experience.”, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.Residents can submit a pothole service request by calling 311, going to the ATL 311 website, or notifying @ATL311 on Twitter with the location of the pothole