Atlanta school-age student scores big-screen role in ‘Redeeming Love’

The family didn’t know how to market a young entertainer, but they soon found an agent, and Livi started booking projects shortly thereafter. And, they enlisted the help of Jan “Mama Jan” Smith, the vocal coach behind singers such as Usher and Justin Bieber, to help Livi develop as a musician. Smith says the young entertainer reminds her a lot of her younger self. “It’s always a privilege for me to develop young artists and hopefully play a part in shaping the future of the music that becomes the soundtrack of our lives,” Smith says.

The popular vocal coach not only helped Livi record “Tulsa’s song,” an independent release based on her role in the film, she was also on set to help her record the music video. Joanna Birch jokes that her daughter received instructions on set, such as to sit up straight while filming, much better from the accomplished Smith than she would’ve from her own mom. “She’s just been very lucky. And, she’s very good and hardworking,” she says.

The young actress, who dreams of working with Zendaya and Jaime Foxx one day, has been spending time at home with her family throughout much of the pandemic, but she says auditions are finally starting to pick back up.

Smith says she has no doubt that Birch will thrive whenever the entertainment industry returns to business as usual. “I believe Livi will be one of those pivotal artists who will impact her generation greatly.”