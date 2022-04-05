Atlanta nurses write book on health care leadership

Lucy LeClerc is on a mission to transform health care leadership.“This is the perfect time for us to talk about leadership in nursing,” she said.Along with Kay Kennedy and Susan Campis, LeClerc wrote a book on the subject."Human-Centered Leadership in Healthcare: Evolution of a Revolution" was published in paperback at the end of 2021.The authors asked nurses about leaders they would "follow to end of the Earth" and those who made them want to quit the profession