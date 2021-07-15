Atlanta named one of U.S. News’ best places to live in 2021-2022

“The percent weighting for each index follows the answers from a May 2021 public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live,” the methodology said.

Atlanta appeared at No. 55.

With an overall score of 6.7, the Big Peach scored the highest in job market and net migration.

Although home prices have increased – in 2020, the median home price was $335,080 locally compared to $315,743 across the nation, the average cost of living is still below the national average. And the city has a better value than similarly sized metro areas when comparing housing costs to median household income.

“Atlanta has revitalized some previously declining neighborhoods across the area. This has resulted in the good, like the Ponce City Market, an old warehouse-turned-mixed-use development in the Old Fourth Ward, and the bad – an increased cost of living,” U.S. News wrote.