Buckhead couple still thriving in home they built in 1965

“There are surprises as you walk through,” said Paul. “It’s not an open plan. Each space has closure, but there’s connection. When you’re in one space, you see beyond into the next.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of the home’s design is the fact that it has functioned so perfectly for the couple and their family through many stages of life and more than 50 years.

“I said to Paul, ‘how did you know that this house was going to be perfect for us when we got older?’” said Carol. “Paul thought of everything.”

Snapshot

Residents: Carol and Paul Muldawer. Paul is an architect, planner and artist, and Carol is retired from working on political campaigns and in offices for Mayor Andrew Young and President Jimmy Carter.

Location: Buckhead

Size: 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Year built: 1965

Project consultants: Architect Paul Muldawer

Favorite architectural elements: Large windows, high horizontal windows that let in light while preserving privacy, skylights and “two house” layout, where two sets of bedrooms are at opposite sides of the house, joined by the dining room.

Interior design style: Mid-century modern, mixed with folk art elements

Favorite interior design elements: Art displayed throughout the home.

Favorite outdoor elements: Deck that overlooks hardwood forest

Resources: Furniture and decor from Thayer Coggin, Drexel Heritage, Harry Bertoia, Bloom Furniture Company and Warren Platner. Art by Charles Mitchell, Caleb Nichols, Ed Moulthroup, Robert Motherwell, Zoltan Buki, Gregory “Mr. Imagination” Warmack, Chris Beck, Herb Creecy, Lucinda Bunnen, Howard Finster, R. A. Miller, Tom Chambers, Tubby Brown, Jetter, Chris Roberts-Antieau, Kenneth Cole, Paul Muldawer, Carol Muldawer, Alan Muldawer, John Riddle, Jay Jones, Josef Albers, Yaacov Agam Tom Francis and Marc Chagall.

