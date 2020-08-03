Atlanta McDonald’s holding competition to raise Ronald McDonald House funds

As the world slowed down amid the coronavirus outbreak, so did donations to Atlanta’s local Ronald McDonald House Charities, which inspired an effort to ramp up funds for families in need.
Until Aug. 16, metro Atlanta McDonald’s locations are having a friendly competition to see which location can raise the most donations. Customers can participate by rounding up a drive-thru purchase to the nearest dollar or decide to donate $1, $3 or $5.
Across the Southeast, McDonald’s has a goal of raising more than $1 million for local Ronald McDonald House Charities, they hope to do so by making a push during peak drive-thru hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
“The pandemic has forced many RMHC houses to close their doors to new patients, their families and many volunteers. Additionally, planned fundraisers had to be cancelled and increased costs for meals, previously donated by volunteers, have created operational budgets to skyrocket,” according to a statement.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities provide resources to children and their families receiving care at local hospitals. Like all other spaces, the houses have had to rethink the number of new families they help and are “implementing infection control measures.”
The drive-thru, round-up challenge is a way to try to help support those new efforts. The challenge will “help the houses in Greater Atlanta continue to safely serve families of children receiving lifesaving and life changing treatment in our regional hospitals,” according to the statement.