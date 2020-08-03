Atlanta McDonald’s holding competition to raise Ronald McDonald House funds

Until Aug. 16, metro Atlanta McDonald’s locations are having a friendly competition to see which location can raise the most donations. Customers can participate by rounding up a drive-thru purchase to the nearest dollar or decide to donate $1, $3 or $5.

Explore Alpharetta teen gets surprise parade to celebrate last chemo treatment

Across the Southeast, McDonald’s has a goal of raising more than $1 million for local Ronald McDonald House Charities, they hope to do so by making a push during peak drive-thru hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.