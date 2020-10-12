Atlanta in top 5 of fastest growing large cities

Large city: More than 300,000 people

Midsize city: 100,000 to 300,000 people

Small city: Fewer than 100,000 people

So each city has two rankings: overall, which includes all cities, and by city size.

Overall, Atlanta finished No. 25, with a score of 62.2. The city ranked No. 33 for sociodemographics and No. 108 for jobs & economy.

Among the 17 metrics, Atlanta finished:

50th – Population growth

– Population growth 72nd – Median household income growth

– Median household income growth 54th – Job growth

– Job growth 221st – Poverty rate decrease

– Poverty rate decrease 136th – Regional GDP growth

– Regional GDP growth 96th – Unemployment rate decrease

– Unemployment rate decrease 131st – Growth in number of businesses

– Growth in number of businesses 50th – Working-age population growth

– Working-age population growth 158th – Foreclosure rate decrease

– Foreclosure rate decrease 50th – Median house price growth

When listed by city size, however, Atlanta finished No. 3 among large cities. Although it’s Georgia’s only large city on the list, it’s not the state’s only city.

Not far behind Atlanta was Sandy Springs, ranked No. 39 overall with a score of 62.03. The city ranked No. 36 for sociodemographics and No. 111 for jobs & economy. It was No. 25 among midsize cities.

At No. 106 overall was Athens-Clarke, with a score of 53.06. The city ranked No. 104 for sociodemographics and No. 177 for jobs & economy. It was No. 63 among midsize cities.

Roswell finished No 320 overall, with a score of 40.02. The city ranked No. 396 for sociodemographics and No. 208 for jobs & economy. It was No. 100 among small cities.

At No. 334 was Savannah with a score of 39.1. The city ranked No. 376 for sociodemographics and No. 248 for jobs & economy. It was No. 179 among midsize cities.

Augusta finished at No. 431, with a score of 33.28. The city ranked No. 452 for sociodemographics and No. 336 for jobs & economy. It was No. 220 among midsize cities.

No. 498 was Columbus, with a score of 26.39. The city ranked No. 479 for sociodemographics and No. 489 for jobs & economy. It was No. 248 among midsize cities.

Rounding out the Georgia contingent was Albany, which finished No. 510 with a score of 21.68. The city ranked No. 505 for sociodemographics and No. 507 for jobs & economy. It was No. 191 among small cities.