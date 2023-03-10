Flashback Photos: Remembering Snow Jam ‘82

Atlantans abandoned their cars on interstates, took shelter in shopping malls and just plain found themselves stuck when a pair of snow storms walloped the city in January 1982.
Anyone living in or around Atlanta back then remembers where they were, what they were doing and, perhaps, how they simply walked away from their cars or were fortunate enough to find a ride with someone.
Click through the gallery above for a look back at the snowstorm that Atlanta loves to remember (now that it’s far in the past).
