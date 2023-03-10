X
Flashback Photos: Remembering Snow Jam ‘82

FROM OUR ARCHIVES
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Historical photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia State University Archives collections.

Atlantans abandoned their cars on interstates, took shelter in shopping malls and just plain found themselves stuck when a pair of snow storms walloped the city in January 1982.

Anyone living in or around Atlanta back then remembers where they were, what they were doing and, perhaps, how they simply walked away from their cars or were fortunate enough to find a ride with someone.

Click through the gallery above for a look back at the snowstorm that Atlanta loves to remember (now that it’s far in the past).

HISTORY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS FROM THE AJC ARCHIVES

Learn more about historic events in Atlanta and Georgia through the Journal-Constitution’s archival series, online and in print.

>> FLASHBACK PHOTOS: The past through our photographers’ lenses

>> DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)

ABOUT FLASHBACK PHOTOS

In this series, we scour the AJC archives for the most interesting photos from days gone by. If you have a subject you’d like researched and featured in AJC Flashback Photos, send an email with as much information as you know.

Email: malbright@ajc.com. Use the subject line “AJC Flashback Photos.”

