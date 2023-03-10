X
Flashback Photos: A look back at Atlanta railroads

FROM OUR ARCHIVES
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Historical photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia State University Archives collections.

Atlanta wouldn’t be what it is today without railroads.

At what was Terminus in the 20th century, the locomotive Texas was constructed for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. By the 1970s, passengers would board the Southern Crescent at Peachtree Station in Atlanta’s Brookwood neighborhood.

Take a pictorial look at the rise of Atlanta as a railroad center — and an international city.

