At 70-years-old, a Florida Pastor Trains to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro.Sylvia Tisdale, 70, is a lead pastor at Epps Christian Center in Pensacola, Florida, and CEO of Ecomfort, Inc.She plans to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness for food insecurity.Since the pandemic, the need for food has increased, in the community they provide 60,000 pounds of food each month servicing roughly 7,000 people.For the past five months, Tisdale has trained for two hours a day at Planet Fitness.Once PF heard about the good news, they sent over a $20,000 to go towards her fundraising goals