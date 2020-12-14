OPINION: Building a diverse arts community starts at the foundation

Jon Carr leaves his post as the artistic director of Dad's Garage Theatre, a plucky improvisational comedy group that has grown to become a mainstay of Atlanta's theater community. He heads to famed The Second City in Chicago. CONTRIBUTED: DAD'S GARAGE THEATRE

We are in the middle of such a major cultural inflection point surrounding racism, and I believe the reason is that the invisible structures of racism have been made painfully visible to mass audiences. Tiffany Porter, the brilliant black woman who directed “Black Nerd” was asked by WABE’s Lois Reitzes why there is such a push for racial justice right now. Porter hit the nail on the head when she said smartphone technology has allowed people to record and broadcast moments of hate and racism that would in previous times go unseen. We’ve been recording police brutality since Rodney King, but it has been within the last few years that the invisible racism of policing Black bodies has become visible through videos shared on social media. It is only when you can make a five-hour YouTube playlist of brutally police beatings of Black people who people stop and say, maybe this is a real thing.

Despite the profusion of online videos that unflinchingly depict violence against Black people, I don’t believe this is enough to create true societal change. Going back to the power of artists to make hidden truths visible, artists also have the power to create empathy through their work. Through storytelling, through vulnerability, through all the things that make great art so compelling — artists of color have the chance to speak directly, with emotion and truth, to wide audiences. This is why we need artists and theater now more than ever. Artists do more than shock us with the truth of racism. They help audiences feel, understand, and connect over these issues, which is vital for societal change.

Over the next few years, I imagine there will be an explosion of creative content related to dismantling racism and white supremacy. Theaters across the country will scramble to find just the right “diversity” shows for their upcoming seasons. But, it’s not as simple as scheduling your “One Black-themed show of the year.” If you haven’t nurtured the careers of people of color, and if you haven’t made your company an accepting place for non-white people, you can’t just expect diversity to magically happen.

I was the first Black person to join the ensemble of performers at Dad’s Garage Theatre. Since then, building a more diverse theater has become a priority for the company. What we realized is that you have to actively build anti-racist structures to support diversity in an organization. For us, that means building a supportive structure of our artists of color, from the ground up of our organization. This includes having a scholarship program for diverse performers to complete our improv training program. Since most of our stage performers come from our class system, this scholarship is like the foundation of our anti-racist structure at Dad’s Garage. We focus on taking the time needed to prepare artists and give them the long-term tools for success. We help build the talent and creative careers of diverse performers from the ground up. We have worked to create structured systems that support the needs of our performers of color — such as affinity groups, or even something as simple as providing backstage hair and makeup supplies specifically for non-white performers.

Jon Carr and Allie Southwood talk Saturday as they sit in the audience at Dad’s Garage in Atlanta during the Bringing Down the House Party. Dad’s Garage is moving to 7 Stages Theatre in Little Five Points, at least temporarily, while the troupe continues to look for its own theater. It lost its old space to redevelopment. The troupe starts its latest production this Saturday at 7 Stages. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL Credit: Jonathan Phillips Credit: Jonathan Phillips

I am very thankful for my time in Atlanta because it has truly taught me how to program for diversity. What I’ve learned working at Dad’s Garage, and what I’ve learned working in the capital of Black excellence, is that we have to try harder to support the growth of people of color. This is not just words and policies on paper, but institutional actions and shifts in company culture that truly uplift marginalized voices. This is what I am bringing to The Second City in Chicago.

Much of our nation may not be able to see the insidious invisible structures of racism, but we are slowly starting to wake up and open our eyes to these problems that have surrounded us for years. My hope is that we can build a new structure of society — one based on anti-racism. I hope that we can see and appreciate the structures of anti-racism (support for people of color, removal of discriminatory practices). Like what happens so often in culture, we artists are at the forefront of building this new world. I hope that creatives across the nation continue to help us eliminate racism and build more empathy for our fellow citizens.