Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch

Atlanta Living & Arts
By AJC Staff
29 minutes ago

On Sunday, CBS will air “The Grammy Awards” with confirmed performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

“The 65th Annual Grammy Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Trevoh Noah hosts again. Beyoncé has the most nominations.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started.

The Associated Press will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It’ll be streamed on YouTube and Twitter.

