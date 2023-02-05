X
Dark Mode Toggle

Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

National & World News
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

INTRO TRACK

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it's time to study up on our writers' predictions for the evening.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we'll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony.

The AP will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It'll be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and right here on apnews.com.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the 2023 Grammys at https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies11h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Democrats vote to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Saturday
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat
10h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Beth Keiser

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
2m ago
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
23m ago
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
5h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top