Atlanta theaters asking audiences to show proof of vaccinations

One guest who forgot his card had to be turned away from a Wednesday opening of the comedy/thriller “Red Speedo,” but returned that weekend with proof of vaccination and a grateful attitude. “They thanked us,” said Scollon.

Said Susan V. Booth, artistic director at the Alliance, “I send Freddie Ashley (artistic director at Actor’s Express) so much appreciation for that, because it takes a huge amount of courage to be the first.”

“Darlin’ Cory,” the Alliance’s first production on the Coca-Cola Stage since the pandemic began, opens Sept. 8.

Atlanta impresarios recognize that they’re treading into personal territory with the vaccination requirement, but several stressed how precarious the theater world is after the COVID-19 hiatus.

The expense and effort of mounting Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Song and Dance,” which opens Aug. 28 at the Aurora, would evaporate with one infection, said producing artistic director Anthony Rodriguez.

“If, for whatever reason, one cast member, of the ten or twelve in ‘Song and Dance,’ comes down with COVID, then we’re done for the two weeks it’s scheduled to run.”

Said Rodriguez, “At the end of the day I don’t want to be shut down again.”

That sentiment was echoed by many, concerned about the rise in the delta variant and the number of COVID-19 patients filling ICUs.

They also assert that streaming performances don’t create the same chemistry as performing before a breathing audience. “People are little bit Zoomed out,” said Lisa Adler, co-artistic producing director at Horizon Theatre. “We’re focused on how we will come back live.”

Not every venue is following the same precautions.

The Fox Theatre, which will host the return of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” beginning Aug. 22, has installed high-tech HVAC systems to filter and decontaminate the interior atmosphere, including an electrostatic disinfection system with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

But the 4,600-seat palace will not require proof of vaccination from audience members, and plans to play to a full house. “I feel like we’ve taken every precaution we can take,” said Fox president and CEO Allan Vella.

Vella said all his staff will be be vaccinated, and he is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the mask mandate from the city of Atlanta.

He added that the measures would adjust to new developments. “This is an ever-changing environment, by the day, if not by the hour.”

Caption The Fox Theatre's HVAC system includes an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation device to reduce viral articles . Photo: courtesy the Fox Theatre Credit: Courtesy: the Fox theatre Credit: Courtesy: the Fox theatre

Some venues have not yet decided. The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, home of the Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera, won’t open for ticketed events until October. “We are still in the process of developing our reopening protocols, which will align with guidelines established by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” said spokesman Tom Rowland in an email.

Mike Schleifer, managing director at the Alliance, said the only way to completely eliminate risk is to close their doors. Barring that extreme measure, “We’ll get as close as we can, while not putting up so many obstacles that nobody can come.”

Said Booth, “I read the Dr. Fauci tea leaves like everybody else. If we can create a place where our artists are safe, and our audiences are safe, and we are still able to have this human communal event that is important to all of us, then that is where we need to go.”

Some managers pointed out that theaters are not only keeping their audiences and artists safe, they are also encouraging a wider group to get vaccinated, which will eventually keep the entire community safer.

“A board member said that if two people go get vaccinated to see our play,” said Scollon, “that’s a huge win.”

The intimate nature of theater requires a certain amount of trust, and the vaccination requirement is a way to bolster that trust said Rodriguez:

“There will be those very upset that this is the new requirement,” he said, “and there will be equal or more folks that are incredibly happy that this is the requirement. That is going to make them feel better.”