Atlanta Opera streams circus-style ‘Pagliacci’

Last fall, faced with the difficulty of safely staging a large theatrical work in the time of COVID-19, the Atlanta Opera improvised, putting on smaller-scale productions that kept safe distances between performers themselves, and between the stage and the audience. The shows were mounted outdoors, under an open-sided tent pitched on the baseball field at Oglethorpe University.

Reginald Smith Jr. sings the role of Tonio in the Leoncavallo opera, "Pagliacci," now being streamed online in a new filmed version created by the Atlanta Opera. (Felipe Barral) Credit: Felipe Barral Credit: Felipe Barral

The Big Tent production of “Pagliacci” won admirers. Opera News singled out the “godlike voice” of baritone Reginald Smith, Jr.’s Tonio and praised Richard Trey Smagur’s “supercharged tenor.”

Tomer Zvulun, the company’s artistic and general director, directed and conceived the new production, which was filmed by Felipe Barral. The filmed version, performed in Italian with English subtitles, puts the audience up close to the performers, something that would be difficult in conventional opera staging.

In a statement, Zvulun said “This film captures not only the fictional story of a clown and his troupe of circus performers. It captures the truth of a troupe of singers in Atlanta, during a pandemic, who have the grit and perseverance to continue to tell stories against all odds.”

Online access to Spotlight Media is priced at $15 for a month, or $99 for a year per, viewing household.

Talise Trevigne, in the role of Nedda, is at the center of two love triangles that drive the tragic action in new filmed version of Pagliacci." (Felipe Barral) Credit: Felipe Barral Credit: Felipe Barral

The service currently offers filmed versions of “Pagliacci” and “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” the first two productions in the Big Tent series, plus the popular “Love Letters to Atlanta” series of shorts, behind the scenes footage and other special features. A la carte rentals are also available for select content, including “Pagliacci.”

For information, atlantaopera.org

