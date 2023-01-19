I recently saw a column online titled “Are My Ancestry DNA Results Accurate?” by Michael Rhodes in the Daily Cuppa.
A better question might be, what do you mean by accurate? He is referring to one’s ethnic percentages that each of the DNA sites offer and what to believe. They are slightly different on each of the five sites on which my DNA is posted. That is because each company uses a different reference population or method to come up with these percentages and continue to refine them. Thus they are not stagnant, but fluid.
Over the years I have lost my percentage of Finland ancestry, and my North Africa is now Spain. But I know from my research that my roots are solidly from the British Isles and North Western Europe. So anyone that is taking their ethnic DNA percentage as solid facts should step back.
To me, DNA testing is more important when you match real people and confirm the various lines you have researched on paper and know by these DNA matches that you are truly descended from the same ancestors as your matches.
There are, of course, three different DNA tests: the Y-DNA test being the male direct line that only men can take; the mitochondrial test (mtDNA) for the direct maternal ancestry; and the autosomal test that is offered by all the sites that matches you with any relatives who have tested with that company.
South Carolina research offer
The South Carolina Magazine of Ancestral Research (SCMAR) publishes articles from all parts of South Carolina. The current subscription price is $40, but I will make a special offer for new subscribers of $35 for the 2023 issues. There are 60 pages in each issue, published in February, May, August, and November. More information can be found on the website: www.scmar.com. Send check to SCMAR, PO Box 21766, Columbia, SC 29221.
Family History Centers renamed
FamilySearch.org in Salt Lake City has decided to rename the main library there and their regional research centers from Family History Centers to FamilySearch Centers effective immediately. To find the nearest one to you — there are many in Georgia and especially in metro Atlanta — go to FamilySearch.org, a free site, and look for the list of centers by state.
