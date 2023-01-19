Are my Ancestry DNA results accurate?

A better question might be, what do you mean by accurate? He is referring to one’s ethnic percentages that each of the DNA sites offer and what to believe. They are slightly different on each of the five sites on which my DNA is posted. That is because each company uses a different reference population or method to come up with these percentages and continue to refine them. Thus they are not stagnant, but fluid.

Over the years I have lost my percentage of Finland ancestry, and my North Africa is now Spain. But I know from my research that my roots are solidly from the British Isles and North Western Europe. So anyone that is taking their ethnic DNA percentage as solid facts should step back.