Analysis: Georgians should save this much to send kids to college

Vermont topped the list for having to save the highest average percentage of monthly income to attend a public in-state college at 7.89% and a public out-of-state college at 12.1%.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has to save the lowest average percentage to attend a public, in-state college at 3.89% and Minnesota has to save the lowest monthly average to attend a public, out-of-state college with 4.9%.

When it comes to private colleges, Vermont once again must save the highest average percentage of monthly income — 15.24% — of all the states. Alaska, however, tops the list of states that can save the lowest percentage of average monthly income at 6.1%.

So where does Georgia fall on this list?

The Peach State has to save 5.04% of average monthly income for a public, in-state college while a public, out-of-state college means saving 6.82%. The average monthly income savings increase to 9.49% for a private college.