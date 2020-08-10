Analysis: Georgia one of the worst states in U.S. to have a baby

The site then evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for expectant parents and newborns.

If you want your baby born in the best state, you’ll have to move to Massachusetts, which had a score of 68.81. Although 28th for cost, Massachusetts was No. 2 for health care and family friendliness, and No. 4 for baby friendliness.

By contrast, Alabama finished last, with a score of 25.25. Alabama was 38th for cost, 48th for health care, last for baby friendliness and 46th for family friendliness.

Georgia wasn’t much better. The Peach State finished No. 47, with a score of 30.17. Georgia was 27th for cost, 47th for health care, 42nd for baby friendliness and 42nd for family friendliness.

In addition, the state ranked:

45: infant mortality rate

48: rate of low birth weight

44: pediatricians and family coctors per capita

38: child care centers per capita

34: parental-leave policy score