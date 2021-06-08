Alliance Theatre announces return to indoor performances

Another world premiere, “Bina’s Six Apples,” speaks to the Alliance’s decision to broaden its storytelling to include an increasing number of diverse casts and directors of color. Lloyd Suh’s play, directed by Eric Ting, artistic director of California Bay Area company Cal Shakes, tells the story of a Korean girl whose family is forced off their land during the Korean War and the girl’s quest, and that of her family, to find a new sense of meaning when their legacy is devastated. The play is based on Suh’s own family story. It opens March 11, 2022.

Spelman professor Keith Arthur Bolden is co-director of "Hands Up," an Alliance production for the 2020-2021 season that examines black life in the era of Michael Brown and George Floyd.

The long-awaited “The New Black Fest’s Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments” will open the season on the Hertz stage on Oct. 8. The show looks at the often fraught, sometimes deadly relationship young Black people have with the police. It had been scheduled to open last year, and would have been a timely production given the death of George Floyd and the international protests his killing ignited. But the pandemic forced the Alliance to postpone the show and instead host a series of virtual conversations around artists’ responses to the moment of racial reckoning. The play was originally commissioned in 2015 by the New Black Fest in response to the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Now the play has expanded to look at multiple aspects of what it means to be Black in America today.

While the theater turned its perennial holiday favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” into a drive-in production last year, this year it will again attempt to breathe new energy into the show with new costuming and reimagined staging.

“After the past year of pivoting with speed, agility, and yes, humor that we might never have imagined, it is thrilling to be announcing today our plans for the productions of our 53rd season,” Booth said.

Here’s part of the 2021-22 line up. For more visit alliance.org.

Coca-Cola Stage

“Darlin’ Cory”

Book by Phillip DePoy, music by Kristian Bush, lyrics by Phillip DePoy and Kristian Bush, directed by Susan V. Booth

Sept. 8-Oct. 3

‘A Christmas Carol”

By Charles Dickens, adapted by David H. Bell, directed by Leora Morris

Nov. 12-Dec. 24

“Toni Stone”

By Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden

Considered a pioneer, Toni Stone is the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, also making her the first woman to play professionally in a men’s league. The show was the Wall Street Journal’s pick for Best New Play of 2019.

Feb. 10-27, 2022

“Bina’s Six Apples”

By Lloyd Suh, directed by Eric Ting

March 11-27, 2022

A world-premiere musical, to be announced Summer 2021

Directed by Kenny Leon

May 25-June 26, 2022

Hertz Stage

“The New Black Fest’s Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments”

By Nathan James, Nathan Yungerberg, Idris Goodwin, Nambi E. Kelley, Nsangou Njikam, Eric Holmes, and Dennis Allen II, co-directed by Keith Arthur Bolden and Alexis Woodard

Oct. 8-31, 2021

“Dream Hou$e”

World premiere of the winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition by Eliana Pipes

The play follows two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style reality show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.”

Jan. 22-Feb. 13, 2022