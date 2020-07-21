All-Black football team gets championship rings 51 years later

“I think the wrong was that we were not recognized by the school, by the board of education and by the city of Perry,” he said.

The first state championship for the city of Perry was just a footnote in the local paper, Channel 2 said.

That changed last week, when the city held a special ceremony to present the remaining team members with the rings they should have received 51 years ago.

“I’ve been crying all morning,” Clarington told the news station. “I thought this day would never come.”