Alicia Keys Goes Bare With Her New Skin Care Makeup Line.Nine time Grammy winner and songstress first turned heads in 2001 when her hit song "Fallin" broke the charts. .Later, in 2016 Keys would start another buzz as she spearheaded the no makeup movement.Fans were a little surprised to hear that her new line Key Soulcare does involve colored makeup."I felt like I had to please people and be perfect. I was holding onto all these standards of beauty and I rebelled." said Keys .With naturally sourced ingredients the line focusing on highlighting the naturally beautiful parts of you while giving you a little tint and glow.Each product comes with an affirmation package reminding those that they are special and come first.Keys Soulcare is available now at a Sephora near you