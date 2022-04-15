AJC Template for IG Promos

Combined Shape Caption

Microsoft is moving into the next phase of its plans for building a new campus on Atlanta’s Westside, a massive project sure to have a major impact on a swiftly gentrifying area.It’s all part of Microsoft’s efforts to work with the community, company officials say, so the project benefits the surrounding neighborhoods by including affordable housing and community amenities on the site.After meeting with community groups and representatives last year, Microsoft will now be expected to deliver on those promises as the project moves into its planning stage — and residents will look to ensure Microsoft holds up its end of the deal.Microsoft has said it plans to set aside a quarter of the development for affordable housing and other community services though no specifics have been released on what that might entail. There isn’t an exact timetable for the project, but the company said it is a “multiyear” endeavor.More at the link in our bio@ajcnewsajc.com