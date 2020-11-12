AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021: What to know about Peachtree Junior

To give participants a socially distant and safe experience through the event area, Peachtree Junior is offering a “race by appointment.” Time slots can be selected online in registration. The Atlanta Track Club will update offer details closer to race day, so keep an eye on their website.

Is there a virtual option this year?

Much like 2020, a virtual component will be included. Check the Atlanta Track Club website for any updates.

When can you register?

Registration is available online and must be done by the cut-off date on July 1 at 11:59 p.m.

What’s the cost?

It’s $15 for kids to participate in the Mile through May 31 and $20 through July 1. The Dash is $10 through May 31 and $15 through July 1. Atlanta Track Club members pay discounted rates, but the costs for the Mile and Dash are the same whether participating by appointment or virtually.

What swag can you get?

Peachtree Junior participants will receive a short-sleeved Mizuno T-shirt, medal and a race-day snack.