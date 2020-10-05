AJC looking for people to join reader survey panel

“Being able to gather insights through reader research is a win-win situation for our advertisers and readers," AJC marketing research manager Bryan Champ said. "While the research helps better inform our advertisers about who their customers are, our readers are rewarded for sharing their valued opinions.”

The paper’s research partner, RAM, runs several AJC studies each month. The topics vary, but each survey takes three to five minutes to finish. With each completed survey, participants earn points that they can trade for gift cards.